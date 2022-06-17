YORK City have confirmed that midfielder Akil Wright will be leaving the club this summer to join a team in the Football League.
Wright was offered a new contract by York after the expiration of his deal last season, but he has since decided to move further up the football pyramid.
Wright joined City from Wrexham in 2020 and went on to establish himself as a first-team calibre player.
The 26-year-old was ever present for the Minstermen as they sealed promotion to the Vanarama National League last term.
He appeared in 40 games across the course of the campaign while also playing all three of York’s play-off matches, finishing the term with six goals.
The former Wrexham and Barrow man placed second in last season’s Clubman of the Year rankings behind Pete Jameson, receiving 12-percent of the fan votes.
Wright was a physical presence in the City midfield, putting in several man of the match performances as he helped the team in both attack and defence.
His quality was recognised by the National League North who named him in their team of the season which was announced last week.
