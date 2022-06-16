JAMES FORD believes that York City Knights’ break from the field has come at an opportune time for his squad.

England’s international against the Combined Nations All Stars (5.45pm) on Saturday means that York have one final break in their Betfred Championship campaign this weekend.

Having played thrice in the space of 11 days, winning all three of those matches, the Knights are looking forward to a pause ahead of a busy run-in to the division’s play-offs.

Asked whether he felt the break has come at a good time, head coach Ford replied: “Yeah, I think playing on the 4G field is pretty taxing and there’s two we’ve played on in (over) a week (at Sheffield Eagles and Widnes Vikings).

“The week off allows us to recharge everyone we need to recharge and put a bit of a load through everyone we need to put a load through.

“In the week building into Whitehaven (on June 26) I’m sure we’ll be ready to go.”

York are set to be boosted by the returns of trio Brendan O’Hagan, Ronan Michael and Levi Edwards, who have all had sustained periods out injured, against Whitehaven.

“I’m expecting Levi to be available,” reported Ford. “He was touch-and-go for Widnes, he just had a little bit of a sickness bug at the start of last week so he missed out because of that.

“Ronan Michael, we’re expecting him to come into training with us at the back end of the week and he should be fit and ready to go for Whitehaven.

“And Brendan O’Hagan’s hamstring is sweet and he’s starting to build his load up. He’ll have some load put through him in training this week and hopefully he’ll be ready to go.”

There is less certain news though over outside backs Jacob Ogden and Will Oakes, who are missing through ankle and groin problems respectively.

“We’re still waiting on the news of Jacob Ogden’s scan, but he’s still on crutches so I’d be very surprised if he’s available,” admitted Ford.

“Oaksey’s infection is gone now so we’re waiting to see how his groin is. Hopefully this break will be of a massive benefit to him.”