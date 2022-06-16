YORK City Knights Ladies loose-forward Rhiannon Marshall has been suspended for four games.

The ban comes after Marshall was found guilty of a Grade ‘D’ charge of punching in a clash between York and Leeds Rhinos earlier this month in the Betfred Women’s Super League.

She was sent off just before half-time in the match, which York went on to win 24-10, after an altercation with Rhinos half-back Jasmine Cudjoe.

Through her suspension, Marshall will miss York’s upcoming matches against Wigan Warriors on June 26 (2pm) away from home, Huddersfield Giants on July 17 (12pm) at the LNER Community Stadium and St Helens away on July 31 (2pm).

She will also miss the return fixture against Wigan on August 14 (2pm).

Marshall could make her comeback for the Knights in August for their final round of the regular season against Leeds away on August 25 (5.15pm).