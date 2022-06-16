LINDSAY ANFIELD insists that the best is yet to come from York City Knights Ladies following their toppling of the top two in the women’s game.

St Helens and Leeds Rhinos were dispatched in successive matches by York, via 13-6 and 24-10 scorelines respectively, who now lead the Betfred Women’s Super League group one table.

The Saints and the Rhinos reached the Betfred Challenge Cup final last month and have won the past five major trophies.

That the Knights managed to beat both is a huge feat and further bolsters the club’s ambitions of silverware at the back end of the season.

York have also taken confidence from the fact that they managed to do so without a number of key players through injury, including the likes of Kelsey Gentles, Georgie Hetherington and Katie Langan, director of rugby Anfield has said.

“The great thing is that we’ve won these two games without what, at the start of the season, we’d class as starting 17,” enthused Anfield.

“That shows what depth we’ve got within the squad. Once we get those players back, they’re going to have to fight really hard to get back in the team now. So, we’re in a really good position.”

A trip to Wigan Warriors on Sunday, June 26 (2pm) is next up for York at Robin Park.

Although the Knights won March’s cup encounter between the pair at a canter, triumphing 46-0, Anfield is determined not to let complacency enter her squad.

“We’ve got Wigan away next and that’ll be a tough game going there,” she said. “Every Super League game is a tough game and every team is pretty tough.

“We’ve just got to make sure that we haven’t peaked too early and we can do a job at the back end of the season.”

That Wigan visit will follow on from an international break, in which England beat Wales 32-6 at Pandy Park before hosting France on Saturday at the Halliwell Jones (3.15pm).

York had four representatives in the squad – in Hollie Dodd, Grace Field, Tara Stanley and Olivia Wood – and Anfield believes that experience will hugely benefit her players.

“The core skills that you’ve got to have to make those practises flow are really important, especially when you’ve got those international players leading the way,

“I think that’s brought everybody in that group on and some of the younger, newer players are now really aspiring to be in the position of those England girls.”