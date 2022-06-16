YORK City Knights back-rower Bailey Antrobus could make his international debut for Wales this weekend.

After being included in the preliminary 30-man squad last week, Antrobus has kept his place in the final team.

He has been called up to the 21-man squad for Wales by head coach John Kear for their clash with France on Sunday (3.30pm) at the Stadium Muncipal d’Albi.

Though born and raised in Australia, Antrobus has Welsh heritage through his father and grandfather.

Antrobus signed for York after spending time with St George Illawarra Dragons, joining on a deal until the end of the 2022 season.

Antrobus is one of 10 previously uncapped players in Kear’s side, with fellow Championship players Will Evans, Jude Ferreira, Lewis Hulme, Luis Roberts and Tom Hopkins being included in the squad, all yet to make their international debut.