A ‘GLASS half-full’ Scott Boden is excitedly looking forward to the upcoming Vanarama National League season with York City.

Boden was announced as the first signing of the summer for York last week, joining from fellow National League side Boreham Wood.

The striker netted 13 goals in all competitions for the Wood, with 11 of those coming in the league for a team that struggled in attack and scored just 49 times.

Though York are newly promoted and will start the new season with a team very different to the one fans came to know last campaign, Boden is hopeful for the challenge.

“Nobody wants to hear dull and boring things,” he said. “And I wouldn’t say you can come into this league and be like that. You have to aim high.

“There’s no point starting a campaign to avoid relegation, I’m a glass half-full type of person, on and off the pitch.

“Aim for the most positive season we can have and come next May, we’ll see where we sit and hopefully be very happy with what we’ve achieved.”

“A long time ago I was close to coming (to York), when I was a bit younger, and then fairly recently I was very close to coming.

“For one reason or another at the time, as things naturally do, (the move didn’t happen). The club went down different routes and I ended up elsewhere.

“It all naturally fell into place this time and I am buzzing to get it done and delighted to be here.”

Boden will offer City a threat up top similar to the one presented by Lenell John-Lewis who, after joining York on loan from Grimsby Town, provided the Minstermen with a physical presence in attack.

The 32-year-old is well versed on the matter of fifth-tier football, having formerly played for Chesterfield, FC Halifax Town and most recently, Boreham Wood.

“I hope so,” answered Boden, when asked if his experience will benefit York.

“I’ve played predominantly at this level or League Two and had a little dabble in Scotland.

“Primarily, I’ve spent most of my years at this tier.”

“I like to think I know this league, know the level. It’s a tough league, a very tough league, especially now.

“With York, a big club in our own right, the clubs that have dropped from League Two and the clubs that have stayed in the National League, I think coming into this season, it’s a massive year.

“It’s exciting to be a part of it, I’m looking forward to it.”

The forward has garnered a reputation as a target-man, a player that utilises his physicality and can create for his attacking teammates.

Boden, though, feels he has had to alter the way he plays as his career has progressed.

“I think I’ve had to change over the last 18 months.

“Towards the back end of my Chesterfield career I had to start changing my game a little bit, obviously age creeps up on you, so you have to adjust.

“Primarily, I’d say I’m quite a clever forward in and around the box, sniffing chances out.

“People always call them a ‘fox in the box’, but I’d like to say I’m quite comfortable on the ball and a team player.”