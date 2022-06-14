YORK City Knights have unveiled their new heritage shirt.

The kit will be worn by the Knights in their Betfred Championship clash against Barrow Raiders on Sunday, July 3, which will be York’s heritage round.

The kit, produced by Ellgren, is designed to showcase the memories of several York rugby league strips from the past 150 years.

The shirt will cost £45 for adults and junior sizes are priced at £35. They are available to purchase here.

Throughout York’s Heritage Weekend, their first in their history, they will be hosting their Past Players’ Golf Day event on Friday, July 1.

As well as club partners, the day will be open to both Knights supporters and former players of the club.

More information about the occasion can be found here.