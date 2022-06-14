YORK City have revealed that season ticket prices for the upcoming season will remain at the same price they were for their last campaign.

Season tickets will not increase in price despite York’s promotion to the Vanarama National League and will go on sale at 12pm on Wednesday.

As such, a season ticket for an adult will cost £299 which, including the two extra games that City will play this season, works out at an average price of £13 per game.

Other prices from last term will also remain, with season tickets for over-60s costing £250, while for under-18s or students with a valid ID card, it will cost £105.

Season tickets for fans under the age of 11 are priced at £45, whereas children under five and their carers can enter the LNER Community Stadium for free.

A car parking pass will cost £115, a £10 increase on what it was last season.

For general matchday admissions, there has been a one-pound increase from last term on each category of ticket with the exception of under-fives and carers, who are able to watch the game for free.

A matchday ticket will cost an adult £21, an over-60 will have to pay £16 while fans that are under 18 years of age, or are students, will have to pay £9.

Under-11s will be charged £7.

For City’s upcoming pre-season games, tickets will stay as they were for York’s friendlies ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Tickets for adults will cost £12, while for over-60s, under-18s and students, they will cost £8. Once again, they are free for under-5s.

Seats held by season ticket holders across last season will be reserved until Saturday, July 2.

“I would like to thank the fans of York City for your support last season,” said City manager John Askey.

“You made a difference to our results when you got behind the team. I feel that it was one of the reasons why we got promoted and it is great to be in the new stadium when you create such a great atmosphere.

“Those of you who are able to purchase a season ticket, I would encourage you to do so to help the club to be as competitive as possible but also to be part of what we hope will be another special season.”