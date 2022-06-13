YORK City have announced their fourth pre-season friendly, where they will take on Notts County at the LNER Community Stadium.
The game will take place on Saturday, July 30 (3pm) in what is a replay of York’s first ever league match that was played almost 100 years ago, in September 1922 at Mille Crux.
City have labelled this game as their centenary match, though if they are to play Notts County in one of their first eight league games, the occasion will be moved to that clash.
City and County will face each other at least twice in the upcoming 2022/23 campaign after the Minstermen’s promotion to the Vanarama National League.
County were eliminated by eventual play-off winners Grimsby Town in the eliminator game, ensuring their three-season stay in the fifth-tier would be extended by another year.
The Minstermen have won their last three clashes with Notts County in pre-season, their last loss to the Meadow Lane side coming in 2017.
