TEENAGE York City Knights back-rower Toby Warren has been included in the Yorkshire Academy squad for their second Academy Origin match this year.

Throughout this season, Warren has featured for both the senior Knights squad in the Betfred Championship as well as spending some time in the Leeds Rhinos academy side on loan.

His form has led to him being called up to the Yorkshire team to feature in their clash with Lancashire.

Yorkshire lost the first match of the three-game series 56-34, which was played last month at the AJ Bell Stadium, home of Super League side Salford Red Devils.

“Game one was a high-scoring affair,” said head of England pathways Paul Anderson. “But there were periods of real intensity, especially at the beginning.

“The challenge for these players is to maintain that intensity throughout.

“There were positives in every individual performance (in game one), but players are accountable for themselves for the full 80 minutes.

“As part of their development, all players need to show that they have what it takes to perform at this level and understand what it takes to be an England player.

“I’ve made some changes this time, which means opportunities for other players to come in and show what they can do.

“As the series progresses we’ll see more cohesion and connectivity on the pitch, and a greater sense of togetherness off it.”

Warren joined the Knights through their Excel Player Development Programme after beginning his career with New Earswick All Blacks and Heworth.

Agreeing community dual-registration terms before the 2021 season, Warren’s contract will keep him with York until the conclusion of the 2023 campaign.

Yorkshire squad: Armstrong, Arnold, Balmforth, Barley, Edgell, Flanagan Junior, Gilmore, Green, Higgins, Hobson, Holroyd, Kellett, Laidlaw, Lawford, Lumb, Martin, Medford, Severs, Staveley, Wacokecoke, Warren.