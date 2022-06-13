FORMER York City Knights second-row forward Joe Batchelor has been called up to the England team for their clash with the Combined Nations All Stars.

The uncapped Batchelor, who now plays for Betfred Super League side St Helens, has been named as part of head coach Shaun Wane’s 20-man squad.

The ex-Knights man could make his international debut in the mid-season match which will be played at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington on Saturday, June 18 (5.45pm).

“I’ve every confidence in every player selected,” said Wane.

“Some need no introduction and have earned a recall, others are new to the squad and are also in on merit.

“They all have the ability to perform at this level and this is their chance to show myself and England supporters what they can do.”

Batchelor began his career at Coventry Bears before moving to York in 2017, being reunited with coach James Ford who he played under in the Wakefield College team.

The now 27-year-old scored 15 tries in 22 appearances in his debut season with the Knights, going on to better that in his second year.

In 2018, after signing an improved contract with York, he made 23 tries in 27 appearances as the Knights secured promotion to the Championship, after which he joined St Helens.

Batchelor spent much of 2019 on dual registration with York and Leigh Centurions, making six appearances for each team. He was able to score three further tries for York in this time.

He truly broke into the St Helens side in 2021, securing a regular place in the first team which he still maintains.

Batchelor’s St Helen’s teammates Matty Lees, Tommy Makinson, Alex Walmsley and Jack Welsby have also been called up to the national side.

England will play the Combined Nations All Stars as part of a double-header where the England Women will take on France in an earlier game (3.15pm).

England squad: Ashton, Batchelor, Bateman, Cooper, Farrell, Hall, Lees, Mcllorum, McMeeken, McShane, Makinson, Oledzki, Philbin, Ratchford, Tomkins, Walmsley, Wardle, Watkins, Welsby, Williams.