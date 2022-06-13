MAZIAR KOUHYAR’S Afghanistan have missed out on Asian Cup qualification after a 2-1 defeat to India on Saturday.
The York City winger started the match on the left-hand side, playing most of the game in front of almost 45,000 fans at the Salt Lake Stadium in West Bengal.
He was replaced by Zubayr Amiri in the 71st minute with the game still goalless.
India’s Sunil Chetri opened the scoring in the 86th minute, only for Afghanistan to equalise mere moments later through Amiri.
In stoppage time, Sahal Abdul Samad scored a second and decisive goal for India.
The defeat means that Afghanistan are six points behind the top two teams in their group with only one game remaining, a clash with Cambodia on Tuesday (12.30pm).
