YORK City Knights hooker Will Jubb has labelled his side’s efforts on the defensive side of the ball as “outstanding.”

York battled through a tough game with Widnes Vikings on Sunday, winning the tightly contested affair 16-14 to give them their third-successive victory.

The Knights were down 14-4 at the half-time break and showed noticeable resolve in the second 40 minutes, gaining the lead and holding their opponents to a scoreless half.

“It’s something we pride ourselves on, being good defensively,” reflected Jubb.

“We were off again, contact wise and winning the ruck, but the desire to clean up after each other and scramble and defend our line, it’s outstanding really.

“To go to a team like Widnes that move the ball really well, it’s a great result for us.”

A Joe Brown try and a Jamie Ellis conversion brought the Knights to within four points of Widnes, who had won just two points from 10 games ahead of their clash with York.

Matty Marsh was able to score a try with less than 10 minutes left to play which, together with Ellis’ second conversion of the game, gave York a lead they would hold on to for the win.

“To get the result is a testament to the lads’ character and togetherness we’ve shown,” enthused Jubb.

“To be honest, we were way off it again, performance wise, but (we’ve shown) the character, desire and effort to manage to get a win.

“I thought Widnes played really well today, we managed to come up with something special. (James) Glover’s done an amazing run and (Matty) Marsh has followed him up.

“We’ve managed to get something from the game. It’s very pleasing to get the win, but there’s definitely still plenty to be working on.

“It’s a response results wise, but performance wise, we still aren’t there. It’s something we’ll address.

“We’ve got no game next week so it’s something we’ll be looking to train really hard on and put that right for the back end of the season.”