FORMER York City loanee Lenell John-Lewis has been released by Grimsby Town.

John-Lewis joined York on an initial one-month loan deal in February, scoring one goal from five appearances in the Vanarama National League North.

His deal was converted to last until the end of the season thereafter and John-Lewis became a pivotal cog in John Askey's system.

The 33-year-old finished the regular season with four goals from 19 games, three of which came in his final four matches.

In the play-offs the veteran striker, formerly of Hereford, Shrewsbury Town and Newport County, scored a goal in each match.

His strikes against Chorley, Brackley Town and Boston United were crucial in City's promotion efforts, ultimately leading the club back to the National League.

The Minstermen will begin their fifth-tier campaign in August, with fixtures due to be released on Wednesday, July 6.