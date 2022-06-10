TWO York City players have been listed in the National League North team of the season.
Midfielder Akil Wright and goalkeeper Pete Jameson have both been named as two of the division's standout performers from last campaign.
The duo were everpresent for York as they achieved promotion to the National League.
Jameson appeared 42 times in the National League North for City, keeping 13 clean sheets and conceding just 50 times in the campaign before letting in only one goal in City’s play-off run.
The goalkeeper has since departed York and signed for Harrogate Town in the Football League last month.
Wright, meanwhile, scored six goals in 40 regular season games, consistently bringing a physical and tough-tackling style to the Minstermen midfield.
City revealed in their retained list, released last month, that they have offered Wright a new contract.
