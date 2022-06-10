FORMER York City loanee Sam Sanders has been released by Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham, who recently returned to the Premier League, listed Sanders as a released academy player on their retained list.

The defender joined York in February, initially on a one-month loan that was extended to cover the remainder of the season.

Sanders played a key part in York’s run-in as they sealed promotion to the Vanarama National League.

The 20-year-old displayed his versatility when he was sometimes required to play at right-back, rather than his natural position, after Michael Duckworth's injury.

He went on to feature in 10 regular campaign games for City, contributing to five clean sheets.

The young centre-back also played in all three of York’s play-off games, completing a full 90 minutes in every match.