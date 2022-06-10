KNIGHTS hooker Sam Davis has signed for London Broncos on loan.

Davis, who developed through the Broncos’ academy pathway, has joined the club for the remainder of the season.

The Broncos are currently 13th in the Betfred Championship table, having won just once so far this season.

They have drawn one game and lost the remaining 12.

“We’re thrilled to have secured Sam (Davis) on loan for the remainder of the season,” said Broncos interim head coach Mike Eccles.

“Personally, I view Davis as a perfect example of the type of player we continually aspire to produce at London Broncos.

“He progressed through our academy system and has applied his knowledge and understanding from those experiences to adapt to first-team rugby league.

“I’m pleased to have him back in the squad again.”