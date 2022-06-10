ONE bookmaker has listed John Askey as the favourite for the Notts County managerial role.

Former Notts County boss Ian Burchnall departed the club after they were beaten in the Vanarama National League play-off eliminator by Grimsby Town, who would eventually seal a return to the Sky Bet League Two.

He left to join Forest Green Rovers, recently promoted to League One, and take up the vacant role left by Rob Edwards.

As such, County are seeking a new manager and at the time of writing, BetVictor have listed York City boss Askey as the favourite, at evens.

Askey took over at York in November last year, replacing former manager Steve Watson.

He was able to guide a City side that were languishing in mid-table to the National League North play-offs, from which he and his side emerged with promotion.

Only Mike Williamson, the current manager of Gateshead who alongside York were promoted to the National League, has shorter odds, being listed at 2/1 as the favourite for the job.

Recent Barrow gaffer Mark Cooper, ex-Coventry City under-23s coach Luke Tisdale and former Cambridge United manager Shaun Derry are all priced as 8/1 favourites for the job, their odds only slightly higher than Askey's.

Outsiders for the role include current Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough, ex-Middlesbrough gaffer Neil Warnock and former Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick, each with odds of 33/1.