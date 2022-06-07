SCOTT BODEN has revealed that York City was his “number one” choice after penning a deal with the Minstermen.

Boden was unveiled as York’s first summer addition on Monday as City prepare for their first season back in the Vanarama National League.

The 32-year-old striker, formerly of Chesterfield, Newport County and FC Halifax Town, spent last season with Boreham Wood, netting 13 goals in all competitions. 11 of those came in the league for a team that only scored 49 goals in 44 games.

Having departed from the North London club, Boden insisted that York was his ideal next destination.

“The natural season ended and then, I guess like any footballer in the summer, you make your own phone calls, you get phone calls,” Boden told The Press.

“Truth be told, John (Askey, manager) was the first person I rang and this was massively my number one place to come, if I could get here.

“When we finally agreed something, it was the biggest target I had to come and join.”

It is not the first time that Boden will be part of an Askey team, with the two having worked together in 2013/14 at Macclesfield Town. In that campaign, Boden scored 18 goals while notching four assists in 40 appearances in the fifth-tier.

“I enjoyed that season massively,” recalled Boden. "It was probably one of my best years, if not the best year. It was really good.

“He’s straight talking. From what I remember, eight or nine years ago now, he’ll shoot from the hip.

“You’ll know exactly what he’s thinking, but he’s a great people person, great with the lads. He went to League One, League Two.

“I’ll be honest, I’d have loved to have worked with him between that but it never lined up. This is the perfect chance to try and work with him again, I can’t wait to start.”

Boden is the first confirmed member of York City’s squad for next season, with 14 players having departed last month.

York are seeking to bring in around 15 new players ahead of the new campaign, which kicks off on Saturday, August 6, and the club remain in talks with 11 players over contract renewals.