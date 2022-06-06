YORK City Knights Ladies forward Olivia Wood could make her England debut after being included in the national squad.
England have named a squad of 20 for their matches against Wales in the upcoming international break.
Among them is Wood who, after breaking into the National Performance Squad within the last 12 months, may make her debut when her country play Wales in Newport.
Wood is not the only Knight that coach Craig Richards has named within his squad.
Hollie Dodd, Grace Field and Tara Stanley have also been listed as part of the international team.
The Knights have had a strong start to their Betfred Women’s Super League season, winning all three of their opening matches.
They were able to beat title rivals Leeds Rhinos 24-10 to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.
Squad: Anderson, Bennett, Burke, Collie, Cunningham, Dodd, Field, Goldthorp, Hardcastle, Harris, Hoyle, Oates, Roche, Rudge (C), Stanley, Travis, Whitfield, Wilson, Winfield-Hill, Wood.
