YORK City Ladies manager Chris Hamilton will be moving on from the club in the summer.

Hamilton began managing York in 2020 and within two years has been able to secure promotion for the team.

City competed in the North East Regional Women’s League premier division last campaign and ended the season as champions.

In all competitions, they lost just twice, winning 22 games and drawing two games, scoring 105 goals and conceding only 23.

Hamilton guided York to a double in his final season in charge, winning the North Riding FA County Cup as well as the division.

City's promotion means they will be playing FA Women’s National League division one north next year.

“The aim was to win the league and get the club promoted in three seasons,” said Hamilton in a statement released by York City Ladies.

“To do it after two seasons is a real highlight for me.

“I am extremely proud of the players and staff and how they have achieved the league and cup double.

“This squad has pushed, supported and challenged each other in order to reach the consistency needed to win the league.

“I know this group will continue to improve and impress in the FAWNL, and I look forward to watching their progress.

“It’s all about getting the right people in and I have been lucky enough to work with some fantastic players and staff over the last six years at York City, Barnsley and Nettleham.

“Two league titles, three County Cups and the FA Cup runs were amazing moments, but the main thing is to leave the room in a better place than you find it.

“Now for some time off and then see what the future holds, whether that’s in the academy, men’s or women’s game.”