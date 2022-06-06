YORK-born defender Charlie Cresswell played a full 90 minutes as the England under-21 team beat the Czech Republic 2-1 away from home.

England entered the half-time break with a two-goal advantage, courtesy of goals from Emile Smith-Rowe and Jacob Ramsey.

Though the home side were only able to pull one goal back in the second half, they had more than enough chances to draw level with, or pull ahead from, Lee Carsley’s side.

Cresswell, who was born and raised in York, completed the game with a solid defensive display, similar to what people have come to expect from him in his young career thus far.

He featured in five matches for the senior Leeds United team last season, starting once in Leeds’2-1 defeat to West Ham at Elland Road in September.

His father, Richard Cresswell, is a former player who began his career at York City, coming through their youth academy before spending four years with the club.

He departed for then-Premier League club Sheffield Wednesday in 1999, the £950,000 transfer fee being the highest ever received for a York player.

A striker, he would return to York at the end of his career, 14 years after his initial departure, spending a brief period on loan from Sheffield United and going on to sign a permanent, one-year contract in 2013.

Injuries would force him to retire later that year though, after making eight appearances for City.

Elsewhere, former York goalkeeper Nick Pope was an unused substitute for the senior England team as they lost 1-0 to Hungary at the Puskas Arena in the Nations League.