YORK City will be playing a wide array of new opponents in the Vanarama National League next season.

Their 2-0 play-off final win over Boston United secured a return to the highest division of non-league football after a five-season absence.

With the exception of Gateshead, who were promoted from the National League North as champions, it will be an entirely new set of opponents for City.

The closest opponents geographically to the Minstermen will be Halifax Town, with whom they will contest a Yorkshire derby.

Promotion means York will be travelling much greater distances than they ever had to face in the sixth tier.

City will be facing sides such as Torquay United, Eastleigh, Yeovil Town and Maidstone United which will all require a long journey to play them away from home.

A guaranteed five visits to the capital city are also due for York, with London-based Barnet, Boreham Wood, Bromley, Dagenham and Redbridge and Wealdstone all plying their trade in the National League.

City will perhaps be one of the teams in the league that travels the furthest, with only Gateshead situated further north in the country.

They will also have to venture to Wales in order to play Wrexham, who were unable to win promotion to League Two via the play-offs and were eliminated by Grimsby Town.

Grimsby went on to celebrate an immediate promotion back to League Two after relegation in the 2020/21 season, beating Solihull Moors in the play-off final and joining Stockport County in the fourth tier.

Courtesy of Oldham Athletic, City will travel to a former Premier League stadium in Boundary Park.

Their relegation last campaign ensured that they would be the first team with Premier League experience to ever play in the National League.