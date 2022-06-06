FORMER York City defender Matty Brown has signed for AFC Telford United.

Brown signed for York in 2020 after a five-year stint with Halifax Town.

The centre-back captained City throughout their promotion-winning campaign before departing as a free agent.

Speaking to the Telford club website, Brown said: “I am delighted to sign for Telford.

“I have known the gaffer for a long time now (and I) have always wanted the opportunity to work with him so when the chance came about it was a no brainer.

“I have been promoted twice out of (the Vanarama National League North) before, so I am looking forward to helping this club compete at the right end of the table and bring some success back to the club.”

United avoided relegation from the sixth-tier of English football last season after drawing with, coincidentally, York City in their final game.

The point was enough for the Bucks to stay up, with Guiseley being the team to succumb to the drop instead.

“I’ve known Matty for a number of years although (I have) never worked with him,” noted Telford manager Paul Carden when speaking to the club website.

“Whenever I have seen him play he is a commanding defender who is comfortable on the ball and has strong leadership qualities which has seen him win multiple promotions as a captain.

“I am delighted he has decided to sign for us.

“I think the defensive options we have will make that area of the pitch strong for us, as well as flexible with the ability and personnel to play different systems effectively when we need to.”

The Bucks had the sixth-worst defence in the National League North across the last term, conceding 65 goals.

In Brown, they acquire an experienced defender who has twice been promoted from the division, as well as a player that has the ability to bolster a backline.