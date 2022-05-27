YORK City have announced that all supporters will have a chance to take a photo with the Vanarama National League North play-off final trophy.

Fans will be able to take pictures with the trophy on Saturday at the LNER Community Stadium which is hosting the York Minster Engineering Cup Finals.

Three finals will be played and entry to the event will cost £7.50, with all proceeds going towards York Against Cancer.

The York City faithful are invited to the top of the Azuma (East) Stand between 11.30am and 4.30pm in order to have their pictures with the trophy taken.

Tickets will be available on the day, on a first-come, first-served basis, from the York Against Cancer shop which is located outside the stadium.

Kicking off at 12pm is an exhibition match between F1 Racing under-19s and League representative under-19s.

Dringhouses will take on Rawcliffe in the first final of the day, kicking off at 2.15pm.

In the last game, Garforth LG will take on Hamilton Panthers, with their clash kicking off at 4.30pm.

More information, including how to book a ticket in advance, can be found here, on the official York City website.