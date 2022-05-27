FORMER York City player Iain Dunn has stated that York City “can compete” in the National League.

York were able to finally return to the fifth-tier of English football by beating Boston United 2-0 in the Vanarama National League North play-off final.

The victory ended a five-season tenure in the National League North for City.

“It was fun going to some of these grounds initially,” laughed Dunn. “But the fun soon turns to anguish when you’re going for the second or third time.

“There’s a lot of big clubs in that league and it’s not going to be easy.

“I think it’s time to realise that we’re York City and we can compete at that level.

“I think John Askey is trying to get that message across and say there’s no reason why we cannot compete. Because you never know with the right recruitment in the summer.

“There’s not much between the (teams in the) bottom half of the National League and the top half of the National League North.

“If City can get their recruitment right and get off to a good start, there’s nothing stopping having a double bounce. And they’ve got to believe that and think that’s possible.

“We mustn’t go the other way again. But I’m hoping that next season’s team can really compete.

“As good a league as the National League is, we really want to be back in the Football League and mixing it with those sides.”

The Minstermen recently released their retained list for the upcoming campaign, with 14 players departing the club.

Business is needed, no doubt, for York to offer a challenge in the National League.

“I’m not going to try and tell him (John Askey) how to do his job because he’s doing an ever so excellent job at the moment by himself,” stated Dunn.

“This current group of lads have left nothing on the pitch for him. They’ve given everything they can for the manager and for the club.

“I think we should all applaud them for the success that they’ve brought this season.

“Let’s not forget that we got to the semi-finals of the FA Trophy too, which is no mean feat.

“However we probably know that there’s going to have to be a few players (leave).

“I’d be surprised if there were massive wholesale changes. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s quite a few players that the club try and keep.

“There’s lots of lads there that can compete in the National League.

“I’m not expecting massive changes but I think he’ll bring in a little bit more quality to add to the ranks that he’s got already and he’ll try to fashion something from that to make the team successful.”

Although there have been several releases, there are many current players that City are looking to keep.

Nine players have been offered new contracts with York and three of their four loanees from the last term have had contracts offered to them.

“All those lads really came to the fore when we really needed them and they produced,” reflected Dunn.

“People might say ‘We came fifth’, but when we needed to win, they did. That’s a sign of winners.

“Each of those players will go down in history now.

“For now, it’s over to John Askey, Kingsley James and the board to see what they can do to improve that group of players.

“It does need a level of improvement. But every summer, clubs are trying to improve their teams and York are no different.”