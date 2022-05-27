YORK City midfielder Michael Woods will not be returning to the club next season, while Sean Newton and Mackenzie Heaney have signed elsewhere after being released.

Woods was listed on York’s retained list as a player who had been invited back to the team for pre-season.

Despite this, he has released a message on social media informing fans that he will not be returning to City.

“(It’s) the right time for me to go,” said Woods in a tweet he released.

“(I) feel incredibly lucky to have represented and played a small part for my hometown club.

“Thanks for everyone’s support these last couple of years, I’ll be back as a fan in the stands very soon.”

York-born Woods signed for his hometown club in the summer of 2020 after terminating his contract with his previous club, Dover Athletic.

He struggled last season with injury, missing several games, but was still able to make 17 appearances in the National League North, scoring four goals.

Newton, meanwhile, has been announced as a new signing for Buxton.

The centre-back spent half of last season on loan there, joining in January from York and helping them win promotion to the Vanarama National League North as champions.

He made 159 appearances for City in a six-season tenure, first joining on loan from Wrexham in 2016 before signing permanently in 2017.

In his stint with the Minstermen, Newton won the Clubman of the Year award a record three times.

Elsewhere, Heaney has joined South Shields.

Heaney was a free agent after his release from York, having scored two goals in 20 appearances with the Minstermen.

“I’m delighted it is done and very excited to be here,” Heaney stated, discussing his arrival at his new team.

“This is a massive club at this level, especially when you look at the ground and the training ground, which are amazing.

“We want to achieve the same thing, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Speaking to BBC Radio York, Askey noted that York will be looking to bring in several new players in the summer, perhaps as many as 14 or 15, to compensate for those who have left.