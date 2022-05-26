YORK City have announced that they will play Middlesbrough in their first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2022/23 season.
York will host the Championship side on Friday, July 8, with the game kicking off at 7pm.
It's not an unfamiliar opponent for City, who played Boro in a friendly last year ahead of their promotion-winning campaign.
Chris Wilder's men finished seventh in the Championship last term, missing out on a place in the play-offs by five points.
The former Sheffield United boss took over from Neil Warnock in November, winning the EFL Championship Manager of the Month award the following month after his side won four of their five games.
The Minstermen will no doubt soon unveil more fixtures for their pre-season calendar as they look to prepare for the National League.
York returned to the fifth-tier with promotion, bringing an end to their five-season tenure in the National League North.
