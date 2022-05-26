YORK City have unveiled their retained list for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

York have announced that 14 players will be leaving the club after their contracts expired at the end of the season.

Matty Brown, Maison Campbell, Lewis Cunningham, Clayton Donaldson, Jack Degruchy, Mackenzie Heaney, Luke Jones, Josh King, Remy Longdon, Jack McKay, Sean Newton, Reon Potts, Archie Whitfield and Kurt Willoughby will all be departing City.

Two players, Michael Duckworth and Michael Woods, have been invited back for pre-season.

Mitch Hancox, Lenell John-Lewis and Sam Sanders have all been offered contracts with City after their loan spells concluded.

The only loanee not to be offered a contract was AJ Greaves.

Scott Barrow, Olly Dyson, Jonny Haase, Pete Jameson, Maziar Kouhyar, Mazim Kouogun, Paddy McLaughlin, Ryan Whitley and Akil Wright have all been offered a new deal by the club.

In their official statement on the club website, York City have said: “We would like to place on record our gratitude to the departing players who were all part of our promotion winning campaign and who leave with our very best wishes for the future.”

Speaking to BBC Radio York, Donaldson noted that the club are well positioned to do well in the coming years.

“The infrastructure is all there, the new stadium as well, training ground, promotion. I think everything has clicked into place really,” he said.

“I think the club is going in the right direction and it’s all set up for the new league that they’re going to be in and beyond, really.

“It’s a great time to be a York City fan at the moment, I think the next few years will be really exciting.

“I’ll definitely be keeping my eye on them and wishing them the best.”