THREE York City players have announced their departures from the club on social media.

Clayton Donaldson, Josh King and Mackenzie Heaney have all stated that they will be leaving York following a campaign that saw City return to the Vanarama National League.

38-year-old Donaldson finished the season as top scorer for the Minstermen, netting 14 goals while notching nine assists.

“My time at York City is up and I would just like to thank everyone that’s connected to the club for their support and kindness, especially the fans, you have been amazing,” said Donaldson in a tweet he released.

“My goal was to help York City get promoted and that’s been achieved. Wish you every success in the future.”

Heaney joined York in the summer, playing 20 times and scoring twice before being loaned out to Buxton in the January transfer window.

He was signed by former manager Steve Watson and with Buxton won the Northern Premier League premier division title.

Heaney said, “Thank you York City and everyone associated with the club for my time there this season.

“Lots of ups and downs but a big learning curve for me. “Can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Josh King joined the Minstermen in 2019 and was a rotational defender in his three-year stint at the club.

He struggled with injury in his final campaign, breaking his fibula in December.

“York City, thank you for an amazing three years with some unforgettable memories,” stated King.

“So happy the club is heading back in the right direction and wish players, staff and fans nothing but success in the future.”

The Press understands that the full released and retained list will be announced once manager John Askey has finished his discussions with all of the squad’s out-of-contract players.