FORMER York City loanee Nick Pope has been named in the England squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Pope initially joined York on a one-month loan deal in November 2013 from Charlton Athletic, but was recalled after just two games.

In the January of the same season, Pope rejoined City on a loan deal until the end of the 2013/14 campaign.

Pope became something of a fan favourite during his time with the Minstermen through his consistently impressive performances.

He kept a remarkable 14 clean sheets in 20 league games under the guidance of manager Nigel Worthington.

By the turn of the year, York hovered over the relegation zone, remaining safe solely on goal difference.

In the new year, which coincided with Pope’s arrival, City went on a run of form that helped catapult them into the League Two play-offs.

A 17-game unbeaten run saw them finish fifth, although the Minstermen were unable to advance to Wembley, losing 1-0 to Fleetwood Town across two games in the semi-finals.

The goalkeeper would spend two more years with Charlton before departing for Burnley, where he soon enough became their number one.

Pope’s performances since have seen him lauded with praise, merited by his first England call-up in 2018.

He has struggled to retain a consistent place as the Three Lions goalkeeper, often competing with the likes of Jordan Pickford and more recently Aaron Ramsdale.

Although Burnley were relegated from the Premier League at the conclusion of the 2021/22 season, Pope’s strong performances have clearly been noted by Gareth Southgate, who has rewarded the now 30-year-old with a call up.