YORK City will face Notts County next season in the Vanarama National League after County’s play-off loss.

The Magpies faced Grimsby Town in the play-off eliminator game last night.

They took an initial lead when Ruben Rodrigues converted a penalty with just over 15 minutes left to play.

The game was taken to extra-time after a 96th minute equaliser for Grimsby from Gavan Holohan.

Seemingly destined for a penalty shootout, the game was sealed when, in the last minute of extra time, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored to give Town the lead.

With the loss, Notts County remain in the National League, where they have been since their relegation from League Two in 2019.

The oldest club in professional world football, they boast the biggest ground in the National League with Meadow Lane able to hold just shy of 20,000 people.

Notts County have become a frequent pre-season opponent for York in recent years.

Their last league encounter came in 2016, where York won 2-1 when both sides were in League Two.