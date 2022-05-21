YORK City have sealed a return to the National League after a five-season absence from the fifth-tier of English football.

York beat Boston United 2-0 at the LNER Community Stadium in the final of the Vanarama National League North play-offs.

Here’s how we rated the York players after they were able to emerge victorious in the most crucial match of their season.

Pete Jameson - 8/10:

York’s shot-stopper never looked as though he would have let his side down. Though he has certainly had more to do in other games, he was forced to deal with several difficult crosses as well as make a handful of brilliant saves.

Olly Dyson - 8/10:

The makeshift defender had an excellent performance, doing well to marshal any oncoming Boston attackers and solidifying himself as a reliable full-back going into next season, despite being a winger by trade.

Maxim Kouogun - 8/10:

The centre-back had one minor error in the game, conceding possession cheaply, before immediately retaining the ball. Other than that, it was a near-faultless performance from Kouogun.

Sam Sanders - 8/10:

Sanders, on loan from Nottingham Forest, had a brilliant performance partnered with Kouogun. He may be young, but he has clear ability and an even clearer potential.

Scott Barrow - 7/10:

The full-back showed his reliability once more for York with a solid performance at the back. He made one risky challenge, but a penalty wasn’t awarded. Otherwise it was a comfortable showing for Barrow. Unfortunately, he was stretchered off after just over an hour of play.

Akil Wright - 9/10:

Wright played as he has for much of the season, providing York with a tough-tackling option in the centre of the pitch that is unafraid of driving forward. It was another good performance from Wright to end his season and he was rightly awarded the man-of-the-match award.

Paddy McLaughlin - 8/10:

Standing in as skipper for Matty Brown (until his introduction in the second half), McLaughlin shouldered the pressures of captaincy well, guiding his side to a victory. Though he was unable to score, he fashioned a handful of good chances and played well when defending Boston attacks.

Mitch Hancox - 7/10:

Hancox had a resilient performance in the middle of the park for York, winning his battles in midfield and showing his abilities both in defence and attack.

Clayton Donaldson - 9/10:

Donaldson showed why, for so much of his career, he played in the Football League. He wsa calm on the ball, smart in winning fouls and always looking to create chances and opportunities. He was particularly influential in the match.

Lenell John-Lewis - 9/10:

He was the man in form coming into the game and finished the game as a hero. The veteran striker scored the first goal of the match for York, giving them the confidence they needed to continue the game strong and ultimately win.

Maziar Kouhyar - 9/10:

The Afghan international had a quiet first-half by his standards, seemingly defended well by the Boston backline. In the second 45, though, he reminded the York crowd what he can offer. He created several chances before scoring the second and decisive goal in the tie, etching his name into City folklore.

Matty Brown - 6/10:

Coming on to replace the injured Barrow, Brown did his job and all that was asked of him. A composed showing from the centre-half, he commanded the back four and dominated in his aerial duels.