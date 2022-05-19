BOSTON United manager Paul Cox has emphasised that he wants his side “to not have any fear” about their upcoming game.

Boston will travel to the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday (3pm) to take on York City in the final of the Vanarama National League North play-offs.

United beat Kidderminster Harriers in the eliminator game, before knocking out AFC Fylde in the semi-finals to reach the promotion-deciding match.

“With 15 games to go, who would have thought it would be (York and Boston) in the final?” questioned Cox.

“It’s a testament to both clubs, there has to be a respect for both clubs.

“We’ll have a healthy respect for York, we’ve respected all our opposition and we understand the strengths and weaknesses.

“I want us to be confident, to play our game. I want us to not have any fear about the fixture, let’s embrace it, it’s a big game to play in.

“It’ll be a great crowd, with noise and atmosphere. These are the games you want to be involved in.

“These players, I think, are acclimatising to that and swapping their psychology around.

“They’re not fearing it, they’re embracing it.”

Boston finished the season in form, going unbeaten in their last five games and losing just two of their final 10 matches.

This will be the third time this season that United have played City, with the Pilgrims having won both of their earlier encounters.

They won the first clash 2-1 before beating York 1-0 later in the season, a game that put City’s 12-game unbeaten run to an end.

York’s last victory over Boston came almost three years ago. United have won the all of the games between the two sides since.