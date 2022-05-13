PADDY McLaughlin has noted that his York City side are “not content with a play-off semi-final."

York travel to Brackley today (3pm) for their semi-final clash after beating Chorley in the eliminator game of the Vanarama National League North play-offs.

The City midfielder has acknowledged that his side are looking beyond just a semi-final match.

“At one stage of the season, a play-off semi-final probably seemed a million miles away,” said McLaughlin.

“We’re not content with a play-off semi-final, we’ll be looking to go (to Brackley), give it our all like we have been doing and hopefully we can come out on the right side of a result.”

Brackley finished second in the division, with one of the best defensive records in the entirety of the National League.

They have also had a longer rest period than York, having not needed to play in the quarter-finals.

“It won’t be easy, they finished second in the league and pushed Gateshead all the way,” McLaughlin noted.

“They’re a really good side, always there or thereabouts (near the top of the table) in the last few seasons.

“We know it’ll be a tough game, but we’re confident in our own ability as a team, as a side. We’ll go there full of confidence and hopefully give a good account of ourselves.”