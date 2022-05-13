JAMES FORD has hinted that Brendan O’Hagan and Liam Harris will remain as York City Knights’ starting half-back pair at Bradford Bulls on Sunday (3pm).
O’Hagan and Harris have been York’s regular duo in the halves amid Jamie Ellis’ hamstring injury issues, although the former Castleford Tigers man returned from the bench in the 30-18 win at Barrow Raiders last time out.
With all three now fully fit to start for the Knights, Ford has a selection headache in the pivots, but it appears as if he will stick with the current pairing.
Head coach Ford said: “They’re all quality (players) for me and it doesn’t matter which two get the starting shirts because I believe in all three of them.
“Brendan and Liam are playing well and it’d be a pretty brave decision to change that.”
Elsewhere, Leeds Rhinos loanee Levi Edwards remains out injured, winger Will Oakes is a doubt due to his groin problem and teenager Brad Ward sits out amid concussion protocols.
Prop Pauli Pauli begins his two-match suspension this weekend.
York squad: Marsh, Brown, Glover, Ogden, Oakes, O’Hagan, Ellis, Matongo, Jubb, Teanby, Clarkson, Thompson, Davis, Dixon, Stock, Kirmond, Harris, Harrison, Towse, Edwards, Porter.
