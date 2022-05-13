YORK City could potentially have a home advantage in the play-off final after Boston United beat Kidderminster Harriers.

Boston were able to advance to the semi-finals of the Vanarama National League North play-offs with a 2-1 win over Kidderminster.

A goal from Danny Elliott gave Boston the lead just before half-time, but in the second-half, Ashley Hemmings was able to equalise for the Reds.

An own goal from Alex Penny gave United the lead with just under 15 minutes left to play and they were able to hold on for the win.

Next up for Boston, who secured a seventh-placed finish in the division, is a match against third-placed AFC Fylde, who automatically qualified for the semi-finals.

The Pilgrims have not beaten Fylde since 2014 and have since gone on what is a nine-game losing streak against them.

Kidderminster, meanwhile, face another season in the National League North after their defeat.

Since being relegated to the sixth tier in the 2015/16 season, Harriers have failed in each of their three attempts to earn promotion in the play-offs and must try again in the new campaign.

If York City are able to beat Brackley Town in their own semi-final match on Saturday (3pm) then they could face Boston in the play-off final, if United can overturn their historically poor form against Fylde.

If this is the case, then the game would be played at the LNER Community Stadium as between the two sides, York are the higher seeded team.

The home crowd would be a great advantage to City, just as they were when the Minstermen overcame Chorley in front of a record crowd at the LNER in the play-off eliminator, beating the Magpies 2-1.