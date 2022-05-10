CHORLEY head into tonight’s Vanarama National League North play-off clash on the back of their “worst performance of the season.”

So said manager Jamie Vermiglio after his side finished their campaign with a 2-0 defeat away at Spennymoor Town.

The loss saw the Magpies slip to a sixth-placed finish, meaning they will now face York City at the LNER Community Stadium, rather than Victory Park.

“(It was) probably the worst performance of our season,” reflected Vermiglio.

“A lot of the decisions we made were poor, we didn’t win our battles, I’d go as far to say it was quite embarrassing in moments.

“The players know that, I know that, it’s certainly not acceptable. The performance levels were far off it and certainly not good enough.”

York are expecting a record crowd for their game against Chorley as both teams look to progress to the play-off semi-finals.

Manager Vermiglio was sure that his players will have a clear focus when they play the Minstermen.

“We’ll be ready to go (against York) with lots of effort and lots of endeavour,” he noted.

“We’ll put in an effort that’ll make the supporters proud.

“We’ve got players in there who are very experienced, big game players.

“Whether some of them were thinking (about York) I’m not quite sure, but I do know that they’ll turn up fully focused and ready for a positive result.”

The upcoming match will be the third encounter between the sides this term, with both regular season games having finished as draws.

The match at the LNER finished 1-1, while the match at Victory Park later in the season finished as a 2-2 tie.

City are the side on better form heading into the encounter, having gone on a five-game unbeaten run to end their campaign, drawing either side of a three-game win streak.

Chorley, meanwhile, picked up just one win in their final five games, while drawing twice and losing twice elsewhere.