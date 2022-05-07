YORK City manager John Askey insisted that, although he was pleased with his side finishing fifth, it will “mean nothing” unless they are able to perform in the play-offs.

York drew 1-1 with Telford United in their final game of the season which, combined with Chorley’s 2-0 loss to Spennymoor, was enough to see them rise to fifth place.

Although City will now be at home for their play-off games against Chorley, it is still a match that York will need to work for, even with the home advantage.

“It was difficult, the frame of mind that you’re in, you want to save a little bit knowing that there’s games coming up,” noted Askey.

“You want to get the home tie but it’s not essential. That’s how we looked in the first half, we just weren’t at it.

“The longer the game went on, it looked as though we could possibly win. In the last 10, or 15 minutes, both teams knew a draw would be enough.

“We virtually played out the last 10 minutes for a draw.”

“We knew that a point was going to be enough.

“I’m really pleased we’ve managed to get that spot, but it’ll mean nothing unless we perform on Wednesday.

“We know the crowd will be behind us, pushing us all the way, but we’ve got to respond and hopefully we will.”

The game was a scrappy affair, one of few chances and a lot of possession play and long balls forward.

Ultimately, a draw was enough for both teams to secure the target that they were individually working towards.

“I’m really pleased,” enthused Askey after his side confirmed a fifth-placed finish.

“To get the home draw now, I’m sure our ground will be rocking and we hope everybody that supports York is going to turn up, it’ll make a massive difference for us.

“Today, the supporters that came, I felt really sorry for them in the first half.

“That’s the worst we’ve played for a long time.

“The players knew in the second-half they had to go out and do a lot better, and they did.

“We somehow managed to get a goal, that’s what the players have been like for the majority of the time.”

Telford took the initial lead in the game and it would take York until the second half to respond, but they would soon enough fire back through Akil Wright.

The midfielder thundered a strike into the top right corner from about 20-yards out, after the ball bounced around the box from a Scott Barrow throw-in.

“Occasionally he comes up with one, very often they hit the corner flag,” joked Askey.

“I thought Akil throughout the game was good. He was the one who showed the same attitude throughout the game.

“I’m really pleased with him.”