YORK City were able to secure a home tie for the play-offs as they finished the season in fifth place, after drawing 1-1 with Telford United on the last day of the season.

A brilliant strike from Keaton Ward in the first half, matched by an equally brilliant effort from Akil Wright in the second half, saw the points shared between Telford and City.

The draw for Telford means that they have secured their safety and will play next season in the Vanarama National League North, after results elsewhere meant Guiseley were condemned to the drop.

The draw for York, meanwhile, sees them leapfrog Chorley, who themselves lost to Spennymoor in their final match of the campaign.

City will now be at home for their upcoming play-off games against Chorley, which will no doubt provide a gigantic boost to the morale and confidence of the team.

York came into the game after a three-match unbeaten run that saw them overcome Chester, Farsley Celtic and AFC Fylde.

Askey made three changes to the side that beat Fylde at the LNER Community Stadium on Monday, with Clayton Donaldson and Kurt Willoughby coming in for Lenell John-Lewis and Jack McKay respectively.

Also part of the starting 11 was Michael Woods, in what was his first start since York’s game against Hereford in March.

Carl Baker would have the first chance of the game, unleashing a strike into the side netting mere minutes after the game had kicked off after beating his marker, Sam Sanders.

The early game was dictated by Telford, who were seemingly rallied by the supportive, and loud, crowd that had gathered at New Bucks Head to watch the match.

Pete Jameson was called into action not long after Baker’s chance, when he was forced into tipping a long range strike from Ryan Burke over the bar.

After 10 minutes of being forced to absorb pressure, City would forge their first chance of the tie.

Kurt Willoughby found himself unmarked on the left, seeing his deflected cross parried away by United goalkeeper Luke Pilling.

From there, Maziar Kouhyar was able to find Woods with a forward ball, but the York number eight was unable to unleash a proper strike on goal.

It was Telford that scored the first goal of the game when Keaton Ward drove in from the wing and unleashed a beautiful curling strike from the edge of the box.

Despite his best efforts, Pete Jameson could not stop the ball bouncing in off the post, giving United a lead that their early play definitely warranted.

The game definitely slowed down after the opening goal, but that’s not to say neither side were not looking to create another opportunity to score.

Paddy McLaughlin drove up the pitch with the ball at his feet and fired a shot that, unfortunately for the Minstermen, deflected behind for a corner.

Veteran attacker Baker was at the centre of so many attacks for Telford in the first half. He was often the play to supply the forward pass, or inswinging cross as United looked to increase their lead.

York, meanwhile, seemed unable to put together a comprehensive passing move, rendering the first half a frustrating watch for fans.

Their brightest spark offensively was Kouhyar. The Afghanistan international had two or three moments of individual brilliance in the first half, dancing past Telford defenders as though they were not there.

As well as he did to beat the defenders in front of him though, he was unable to guide his effort on target, his shot going just wide of the mark.

Telford began the second-half much like they began the game, on the front foot and looking for a goal.

Ward came close to scoring a second goal for both himself and his side. Baker chipped in a free-kick that York failed to clear.

Ward met the ball on the volley, but saw his strike go behind for a corner, despite Telford’s adamance that a York player had handled the ball.

The Bucks were able to remain the better side until, from nothing, Willoughby had a chance to equalise.

He met a long ball forward from Jameson, but couldn’t quite get his feet together in time to hit his shot cleanly and had to watch it nestle in the side netting.

Although it took time, York did begin to grow into the match in the second-half. Their passing was calmer and smarter, while their attacking moves began to offer at least some threat.

McLaughlin was able to swing in a brilliant cross from the left that met the head of Donaldson, who saw his header go over the bar by an agonisingly small margin.

York continued to profit from their new-found momentum. With nearly three-quarters of the game played, City won a throw-in near the Telford box.

Barrow launched the ball towards a sea of red shirts that had crowded. After bouncing around for a while, the ball found the feet of Akil Wright.

The midfielder thundered a strike towards goal from the edge of the box that beat Pilling and found the top-right corner.

After Wright’s equaliser, the game slowed noticeably in intensity. A draw was enough for Telford’s safety, just as it was enough for York to ensure a home tie.

There were a handful of free-kicks, corners, and throw-ins, but Wright’s chance was the final true effort on goal that the game saw.

Line-up: Jameson, Dyson, Kouogun (Brown 53’), Sanders, Barrow, McLaughlin (C), Wright, Woods (Hancox 56’), Willoughby (John-Lewis 69’), Donaldson, Kouhyar.

Subs not used: Whitley, McKay

Telford: Pilling, Flowers, Melhadio, Ward (Goodridge 69’), Burke, Piggott, Oswell, Nolan, Baker (Marshall 74’), Green, Evans (Lilly 90’)

Unused subs: McNally, Daniels

Stats for Telford | York:

Corners: 7 | 1

Shots: 9 | 8

Shots on target: 2 | 2

Offsides: 1 | 2

Yellow Cards: 1 (Flowers 52’) | 1 (Kouogun, 39’)

Fouls committed: 6 | 9

Referee: Dale Baines

Attendance: 2,621

York’s star man: Akil Wright. The goal alone might justify it, but Wright did well in midfield against Telford, a physical game that he seemed to cope well with.