YORK City have unveiled their new kit and badge for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

York showcased their new look on the afternoon of their 100th birthday in celebration of their upcoming centenary year.

The kit and badge have a look inspired by the York Minster, with both reverting to the traditional maroon colours of the Minstermen.

The badge takes inspiration from the club crest of the late 1900s, one that was much loved by the York City faithful.

On display is the Bootham Bar, with a lion on either side.

Through club surveys and fan focus groups, the York supporters were heavily involved in the creation of the new designs.

York City Media Officer, Dan Simmonite, led the branding project.

“As a club our vision was to create a brand which reflected a synergy between York City FC and the City of York,” he enthused.

“The design needed to embrace the culture of York, whilst staying true to the history of the club and, with input from the fans, I think we have captured that within the new kit and crest design.

“I truly believe this will be an iconic piece of work and the shirts will become collectors’ items in years to come. I am already looking forward to releasing our alternate kit this summer.”

Chris Payne, also known as the Football Brand Designer, was hired to complete the design.

He has worked with other football clubs and organisations across the world in the past.

“From start to finish, this has been one of the most enjoyable football club branding projects I have been involved in,” said Payne.

“The club and I knew early on that it was vitally important to collaborate with the York City fans to create a design that reflected their memories and passions for their club and city.

“It was a true honour to spend time with York City supporters and learn about the club's history.

“The fans told me everything I needed to know about the club, from the highs to the lows, cherished moments, and favoured past identities, all of these conversations influenced the final design.

“I am incredibly proud of the new design. It speaks to the 100-year history of the club by taking inspiration from past identities.

“Although the design purposely references the past, it still feels modern and contemporary, and will be extremely functional in today's digital world.

“I am incredibly proud to have played a small part in York City's long history, and I am confident that the fans and players will enjoy wearing this special edition kit as much as I enjoyed designing it.”

The new branding will take effect on June 1, running throughout the 2022/23 season.

The limited-edition kit is available for pre-order now on the official York City website.

Both an away and alternate kit for York City’s new season will be released at a later stage in the summer, as the Minstermen prepare for the new campaign.

City have recently confirmed a spot in the Vanarama National League North play-offs, which will commence later this month.