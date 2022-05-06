YORK City assistant manager Kingsley James has confirmed that the returning Ryan Whitley will be “straight back in the squad”.

Whitley has spent the season on loan at Scarborough Athletic in the Northern Premier League premier division.

In his season with Scarborough, he won promotion to the Vanarama National League North as well as winning the North Riding Senior Cup.

“Ryan is going to be straight back in the squad with us,” noted James.

"He’s been excellent at Scarborough this year.

“He’ll be back involved with us, but I can’t tell you if he’ll be back on the bench straight away, that’s not solely down to me, but it’ll be great to have him back in.

“He’s got a load of experience from a difficult league which Scarborough have obviously been successful in, and he’s had an excellent year.

“It’s great to have him back involved.”

“As a young player, you have to go and play games.

“You learn so many things from playing men’s football that you can’t replicate in training, youth games, under-23 games. It’s massive for his development.

“Obviously, he’s a huge presence, he’s really calm and doesn’t really get over excited. He looks like a really promising young goalkeeper.”

The goalkeeper returns in time for York’s clash with Telford on Saturday (3pm), which is City’s final league game of the season.

Although Telford are battling relegation and could go down if they lose and Guiseley win against Alfreton, it is not as though York will have a simple game.

“They’ve got some good players, some experienced players,” said James.

“Carl Baker has been an excellent player for a number of years, you could see his quality when they played against us.

“With the players that they have, they’ve underperformed this season, which will be disappointing for them.

“We won’t think we’ll cruise past them, it doesn’t work like that.

“We’ve got to go down there fully focused and do everything we can to win the game.

“The manager sets his teams up really well, they’re difficult to play against.

“They’re going to have opportunities, but we have to limit that and better ours at the other end.”

Regarding fitness, City will have the same options that they had against Fylde.