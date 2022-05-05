YORK City assistant manager Kingsley James has insisted that his side “need to win the game" against Telford United.

York will travel to New Bucks Head Stadium for their final game of the Vanarama National League North season on Saturday (3pm).

Despite having already secured a play-off place, James was adamant that his team still have to look for the victory.

“(Telford are) fighting for their lives, so it gives us something to play for,” noted James.

“Every game you have that, but sometimes it’s hard to motivate yourself when you can’t go up or down.

“It means a lot for them and it’s obviously going to mean a lot for us, we have to win the game.”

A win for York could be enough to see them finish fifth in the table, depending on how Chorley perform in their final game.

Finishing fifth would mean that York would have a home crowd in the play-offs, which would of course be advantageous to the Minstermen.

“I think, after the last home game, everyone felt it,” enthused James, discussing the atmosphere that York fans can offer.

“It would be a huge advantage, the crowd that we’d get and the atmosphere that they’d generate.

“(The crowd) on Monday was unbelievable. I think it would be a huge advantage, but we can only take care of our side.

“We have to focus on the next game.”

Telford currently sit just one point above Guiseley, who occupy the division’s sole relegation slot at present. If Telford lose and Guiseley win, then they could well see themselves relegated on the final day of the season.

James was insistent that if his team play with the intensity that he knows they can play with, it should be enough to produce a victory for City.

“If we play with the intensity that we did on Monday, which I thought was excellent, then we’re more than a match for any team in this league,” he said.

“We’ve shown it against higher opposition in the (FA) Trophy, so we have to go down there and match their intensity, better their work rate, and show our quality when we have the ball.”