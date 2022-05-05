AFC TELFORD United will be hoping for a win in order to secure their place in the Vanarama National League North for next season.

Telford have struggled for much of the campaign, being towards the bottom end of the table for the majority of the year.

Five games without a win has allowed bottom-placed Guiseley to reduce the gap between them and United to just a point.

If Guiseley are able to beat Alfreton Town in their final game of the term, then the Bucks must win against York, as a loss or a draw would see Guiseley overtake them.

Indeed, Farsley Celtic may too be drawn into the relegation battle on the final day of the season, emphasising further how important a win for Telford would be.

Although United are winless in five games, they have only lost twice in their previous 10 outings.

The Lilywhites will no doubt be hoping that the relatively strong form they have come into in the final knockings of the season will benefit them when they host the Minstermen on Saturday (3pm) at the New Bucks Head.

York will need to be aware of Telford striker Jason Oswell, who has been a bright spark for United in an otherwise tough season.

The attacker has notched 13 goals in the division and is one of the key reasons as to why Telford have been able to put up such a fight against relegation.

The Bucks have won just seven games in the National League North and all seven victories have come at New Bucks Head stadium.

Telford will be grateful for the home advantage, as they are the worst ranked side away from home in the division, having picked up just nine points on the road and remaining winless on their travels.

Not only that, but of the 47 goals they have scored this season, 30 of them have been scored at home. Of the 64 goals they’ve conceded, only 24 have been scored at Telford’s stadium.

In the reverse fixture of this tie, York were able to win 3-1 at the LNER Community Stadium in February.