YORK City goalkeeper Pete Jameson has won the Clubman of the Year award for the 2021/22 season.
Jameson won the award by a sizeable margin, picking up 61-percent of votes from the fans.
In second place was Akil Wright, with 12-percent of the votes, while Paddy McLaughlin rounded out the top three with five percent of the fan votes.
Jameson is the only York player to play 90 minutes in every competitive fixture this year, such is his presence and importance in the side.
He has kept 18 clean sheets in all competitions throughout the campaign.
Jameson becomes the fifth City shot-stopper to win the award, after Eddie Blackburn, Chris Marples, Alan Fettis and Michael Ingham.
He was presented with the Billy Fenton Memorial Trophy ahead of the Minstermen’s clash with AFC Fylde at the LNER Community Stadium, where he was able to celebrate with the York fans in what was City’s final home game of the regular term.
