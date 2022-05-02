JOHN ASKEY is delighted to have made the play-offs with York City - but knows it is far from job done.

Goals from Lenell John-Lewis and Mitch Hancox – both brought to the LNER Community Stadium by Askey – secured a 2-1 win over third-placed AFC Fylde, who were briefly level through Ben Tollitt.

Fylde enjoyed a period in the ascendancy at the start of the second half after City had controlled the first, and capitalised when Tollitt finished well from outside the area.

But City’s response was typical of their revival under Askey, who replaced Steve Watson at the helm in November last year, and Hancox fired in from near the edge of the penalty area to set up a grandstand finish to York’s season.

On a win which has lifted York to sixth – level on points with fifth-placed Chorley – Askey said: “That’s what the aim of the game was when I came in.

“It’s only hopefully the start of it. The players have enjoyed today and it’s obviously a good achievement but it’s only a good achievement if we get promoted.

“Today, there were six new players from when I came in,” he continued. “We’ve had to alter it a little bit but we all know the potential of York is very good.

“We’ve had our ups and our downs, which happens in football, but the players have kept strong and kept going, and we’ve got our reward.

“Hopefully we can push on and achieve something this year.

“The lads who have come in have done well and we’ve got lads who were here from the start – I’m really pleased for them.

“At times they’ve struggled but now they’re in a team that’s winning most weeks, and there’s no better feeling.”