YORK City first-team coach Kingsley James has implored to fans that his side need “the energy we get when we score a goal” from the first whistle in their match against AFC Fylde.

York will take on third-placed Fylde at the LNER Community Stadium on Monday (3pm) in their final home match of the Vanarama National League North season.

With a large crowd expected, the potential energy they can inject into their team would no doubt be a great benefit for City.

“The energy we get when we score a goal, we need that from the first whistle, that makes a huge difference,” enthused James.

“I know at times when we’re moving the ball a bit slowly, it does get a bit frustrating for the fans, but generally we are doing that with a purpose.

“We aren’t trying to get 20 passes (together) for no reason. We just want everyone’s support.”

Fylde can not catch second-placed Brackley Town and currently hold a six point lead on fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers.

They have all-but secured a top three finish with two games of the season to spare, a merit for the quality that they have shown throughout the campaign.

“I think they’re going to be a bit different under the new manager than they were under Jim (Bentley). Nevertheless, they have a lot of good footballers,” noted James.

“Nick Haughton, technically, is superb, he’s scored a lot of goals this season. I played with Will Hatfield who they signed from Darlington who’s got bags of energy, he runs all day and he’s really direct and good at second balls.

“We know what we’re up against, we’re against a good footballing team who have good legs and good energy in the right places.

“They have experienced players at the back in Harry Davis and Alex Whitmore.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game regardless of whether they’re safe in the top three or not, so we’re just preparing to go out and win that game.”

Excluding the injured Michael Duckworth, the Minstermen will hopefully have a fully fit squad to choose from.

The depth will be especially important for City’s clash with Fylde, given that it will be their second game in two days.

“We’re hoping everyone is fully fit and raring to go,” said James.