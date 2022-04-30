YORK City first-team coach Kingsley James said his side did “all they came to do” in their 2-0 win away at Farsley Celtic.

York and Farsley battled in a physical encounter at The Citadel and for much of the game, it seemed bound to end goalless.

Goals from Clayton Donaldson and Lenell John-Lewis, though, ensured City return to York with the three points.

“(We got the job done), that’s all we came to do,” reflected James.

“We knew it would be a similar pitch to Kettering, it’s probably worse than Kettering, we knew it would be a difficult game and that no team was going to perform particularly well today.”

“I think that’s the game that we saw, it was just down to which teams took their chances.

“On pitches like this, it gets narrow, so the long throws do reach the box.

“There was going to be chances created, it’s who could take the chances and who could see the game out.”

Despite their misfortunes this season, Farsley certainly didn’t make the game easy for York.

The hosts had several chances and James acknowledged that they are a team that try and play passing football when they can.

“Definitely, they have some good footballers,” he said.

"Their league position is what it is, but they’ve got some great players.

"They do have quality, they aren’t just rugby players that are just volleying the ball as far as they can.

“They did hit good areas, when they had time on the ball they picked out good, diagonal balls to Jimmy Spencer, who’s a handful.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game, it was going to be tough under difficult circumstances, but it’s three points and a clean sheet. On to the next one.”

It became apparent in the game that the team that scored first would likely go on and win the game, such was the intensity of the fixture.

After York opened the scoring, it didn't seem likely that they would let their lead slip and indeed, they would go on and double it.

“Definitely," James said, agreeing with the point made that it seemed likely the team who scored first would win.

"In any of these games, we saw at Kettering that we were two down after ten minutes and that was game over, we never looked like getting back into it."

"That’s the honest truth. If we’d have gone two down after ten minutes today, it would have been very hard to get back in.

"I thought on the whole we deserved to win.”

If York are able to win their final two league games of the season, they could see themselves playing at home for play-off football.

Their win puts them only two points behind Chorley, who currently sit fifth.

“That’s the aim," enthused James.

"We’ve said it numerous times since we’ve been here, we want to win every single game.

"It’s huge for us if we can get above Chorley, stay above them and get a home tie, what a time that will be.

"At the home stadium, it would be unbelievable.”