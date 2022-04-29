YORK City manager John Askey insisted that his side have to realise that Farsley Celtic “have struggled for a reason” ahead of their upcoming clash.

York will travel to The Citadel on Saturday to face Farsley (3pm) in a Yorkshire derby that could prove crucial for both teams.

A win for City would be huge, allowing them to continue their push for a play-off place by the end of the season. A win for Farsley could see them ensure safety in the division.

“Every game, for whatever reason, everybody has something to play for,” noted Askey.

“What we have to realise is that Farsley have struggled and they’ve struggled for a reason.

“We have to go there with the confidence that we can go and get three points.”

The Minstermen will no doubt be in good spirits following their 1-0 victory against Chester on Tuesday.

The win saw City climb back into a play-off position, but Askey is expecting the upcoming match against Farsley to be of a noticeable contrast.

“(It will be) completely different,” he said.

“We know that the pitch will be similar to the Kettering one and that’s probably had a big bearing on the performances.

“It’s not rained for four or five weeks and all of these pitches have had no water put on them, probably because they’re playing us and they know how we like to play.

“It’s a different game to what you would normally play, so we have to find a way of competing first and foremost, and getting results.”

Askey’s York side have struggled against teams such as Kettering Town and Alfreton Town when playing on pitches that perhaps aren’t in the best condition.

With Farsley’s pitch potentially being something similar, any issues that may occur on the pitch will no doubt have to be addressed.

“We have to look at our way of playing, getting the ball in certain areas and playing from there,” admitted Askey.

“If you can manage four or five passes on these pitches, it’s unlikely you can run with it, so you have to get it into certain areas and go from there.

“I know it’s not nice, but that’s how it is.

“The teams that have done well against us are the ones that are good at doing that.”