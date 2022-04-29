THERE are just three games to go in the Vanarama National League North. Here’s how the run-in looks for York City and their top seven rivals from now until the end of the season.

York’s first game of their final stage of the season sees them travel to The Citadel on Saturday (3pm) to take on Farsley Celtic.

After their Yorkshire derby, they will take on AFC Fylde at the LNER Community Stadium before travelling to AFC Telford for their last game of the campaign.

City are currently sixth in the table, with their win against Chester on Tuesday having taken them back into a play-off place.

While the Minstermen will have a tough match in the form of third-placed Fylde, their other two encounters see them taking on two of the bottom three sides in the division.

They will no doubt look to make the most of the chance to play two lower-ranked teams as they continue their hunt to secure a play-off position.

Above York in the table, by four points, is Chorley, who will travel to Gloucester and Spennymoor Town either side of a home game against Gateshead in their term’s run-in.

The home crowd will surely be advantageous for the Magpies when they take on a Gateshead side that currently sit atop the table.

Having confirmed their safety, Gloucester have nothing to play for in the remainder of the season, something that Chorley will look to capitalise on when they meet on Saturday.

Below York by a point in the division is Boston United, who arguably have the easiest run-in amongst the teams around City.

Of the three teams United have left to play, the highest-seeded side are Gloucester in 15th. They will also be taking on Farsley Celtic and AFC Telford, who sit 20th and 21st respectively.

Boston will first travel to Telford, before taking on Gloucester at home and travelling to Farsley for their last game of the season.

Although they do not currently occupy a play-off spot, Alfreton Town are just two points behind York and could very well see themselves move ahead of them if they continue their form.

Town are unbeaten in their last eight games on a strong run that will be of help in their last three games.

The first match of their run-in sees them taking on 17th-placed Chester at home, ahead of journeying to fellow play-off chasers Kettering Town on Monday.

In their final game of the term, they will be at home to relegation-threatened Guiseley, a game from which Town should be confident in taking the three points.

Finally, Kettering Town are currently three points behind York, occupying the ninth position in the table.

It’s hard to argue that Kettering haven’t got one of the more challenging run-ins of York’s play-off rivals, having to face two of the top eight sides in the division in Alfreton and Fylde.